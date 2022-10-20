St. Joseph Co. poll inspector speaks out amid ballot security controversy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An inspector weighed in on the suggestion that St. Joseph County elections are corrupt and not fair.

Anthony Vasoli is not a police inspector, but he has served as a poll inspector in the last four election cycles.

Vasoli brought his children to Thursday’s meeting of the County Election Board, as he chided the adults in the room.

“I think having the publicity that our member Rita Glenn is somehow doing something that is illegal where she’s only sorting by precinct is completely out of touch with reality,” Vasoli said. “And to dispel these fears is going to take a lot to make up for when we have this type of publicity. This misinformation is so rampant, and they think that, you know, if one party wins, it’s great. If the other party wins, somehow they were cheated.”

Vasoli’s comments come amid high tensions within the county regarding ballot security.

