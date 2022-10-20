Poll workers needed in Starke County

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Starke County still needs poll workers for the upcoming midterm elections.

Our reporting partners at WKVI say the announcement was made during the Starke County Council meeting Monday.

Positions at Koontz Lake, Hamlet, and Washington Township are available. Specifically, Koontz Lake needs one Republican. Meanwhile, alternate poll workers are needed in case someone cannot work on Election Day.

If you’re interested, contact the Clerk of the Starke Circuit Court Bernadette Welter Manuel at 574-772-9160.

Election Day is Nov. 8.

