Pedestrian seriously hurt in St. Joe Co., Mich., hit-and-run crash, search for suspect vehicle underway

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies were dispatched around 5:35 a.m. to U.S. 12 near Riverside Drive in Mottville Township for an injured pedestrian in the roadway. They say the pedestrian, a 33-year-old White Pigeon man, was struck by an eastbound passenger car on U.S. 12 that left the scene.

Police say the suspect vehicle is believed to be a gray 2000-2005 Cadillac Deville with damage to the front bumper/grille/hood area.

If you have any information regarding this hit-and-run crash, please call St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at 269-467-4195 or the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department at 269-467-9045.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by Lifecare Ambulance, the White Pigeon Fire Dept., West Michigan Aircare, the Michigan State Police, and MDOT.

