Notre Dame Football shares inspiration behind ‘Cleats for a Cause’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame’s Football team started a brand-new initiative called ‘Cleats for a Cause, in partnership with Under Armour.

‘Cleats for a Cause,’ will support four local charities in the community.

The team said they were inspired by the NFL’s similar initiative.

Already being very active in volunteering in the local community, team members decided that playing UNLV this Saturday, while wearing hand painted cleats with the logos of four different local charities would be the perfect way to raise awareness and support for them.

“We are excited about that. You know, again, just bringing great partners together, from Under Armour and the four local charities. It’s really unique and for our guys, again, it goes back to what the university is all about, being others centered, and trying to give back what you can to your local community,” said Dave Peloquin, the Director of Player Personnel for the team.

On Friday, the shoes will be put up for an online auction that will run until the end of next week.

Funds raised will then be divided and distributed between the local charities.

