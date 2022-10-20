Non-confrontational training to be offered to St. Joseph Co. election workers

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It was suggested Thursday that St. Joseph County Election Workers be trained in the use of non-confrontational tactics ahead of midterms, which are less than three weeks away.

The suggestion came from St. Joseph County Election Board Chair Charles Leone.

It’s something that hasn’t been included in poll worker training before, although Leone says it’s not necessarily related to the county’s current charged atmosphere where election matters are concerned.

“There are some videos that are available that dealt with conflict at the polling places,” Leone said. “We haven’t had any specific issues that we have had to deal with, but we think it’s a god idea for poll workers to be aware that if in fact, there are issues, if there are unhappy people that are there, or people on the outside who come in, there are ways to deescalate confrontation so it doesn’t really turn into something serious.”

The St. Joseph County Election Board stopped short of making the training mandatory for poll workers. Instead, it will be made available to them.

