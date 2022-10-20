Michigan City man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City man pleaded guilty to child pornography charges on Thursday.

46-year-old Earl Rauschenberg faces up to 15 years in prison.

According to the probable cause affidavit, between July 28, 2020, and June 17, 2021, Rauschenberg accessed child pornography multiple times through the use of his phone, computer, and hard drives.

Rauschenberg admitted that he uploaded a video on “Free Chat Now” that contained minors engaged in explicit conduct under the online username “G | hardcoreprv.”

Rauschenberg’s criminal history reveals a past of repeated offenses.

He was previously convicted in a Marshall County child molestation case in 2001 and sentenced to four years in prison with three years of suspension.

On Sept. 15, 2011, Rauschenberg was convicted of possessing child pornography and sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release. Rauschenberg was later released on July 19, 2019.

Rauschenberg is scheduled to be sentenced in Feb. 2023.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.