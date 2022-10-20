Michigan City man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City man pleaded guilty to child pornography charges on Thursday.

46-year-old Earl Rauschenberg faces up to 15 years in prison.

According to the probable cause affidavit, between July 28, 2020, and June 17, 2021, Rauschenberg accessed child pornography multiple times through the use of his phone, computer, and hard drives.

Rauschenberg admitted that he uploaded a video on “Free Chat Now” that contained minors engaged in explicit conduct under the online username “G | hardcoreprv.”

Rauschenberg’s criminal history reveals a past of repeated offenses.

He was previously convicted in a Marshall County child molestation case in 2001 and sentenced to four years in prison with three years of suspension.

On Sept. 15, 2011, Rauschenberg was convicted of possessing child pornography and sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release. Rauschenberg was later released on July 19, 2019.

Rauschenberg is scheduled to be sentenced in Feb. 2023.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
High school cancels rest of football season due to lack of healthy players
Mullen Automotive finalizes purchase of ELMS plant in Mishawaka
Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say
Trick-or-Treat WNDU
Halloween 2022: Official Trick-or-Treat times across Michiana
Mississippi State University confirmed the death of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland.
Freshman football player found dead days before his birthday: ‘We are heartbroken’

Latest News

An inspector weighed in on the suggestion that St. Joseph County elections are corrupt and not...
St. Joseph Co. poll inspector speaks out amid ballot security controversy
Indiana Democrats visit South Bend to discuss reproductive healthcare, contraceptive access on...
Indiana Democrats visit South Bend to discuss reproductive healthcare, contraceptive access
The St. Joseph County Election Board stopped short of making the training mandatory for poll...
Non-confrontational training to be offered to St. Joseph Co. election workers
On Thursday, an Indiana voter casts his ballot early at the County-City Building in South Bend.
Early voting off to strong start in St. Joseph County
Child porn trial confirmed for man connected to Delphi murders investigation