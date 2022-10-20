Michiana Unsolved: The Death of Hannah Turgeon

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A father and daughter with a shared bond for Notre Dame. Hannah and Paul Turgeon both graduated from the university and their love for their alma mater is what brought them back to South Bend.

On October 13, 2019, they enjoyed the Notre Dame football game and continued their celebration after. It was around 2:15 a.m. when they found themselves on South Bend Avenue, near the Linebacker Lounge.

“Hannah and her dad were still out celebrating the Notre Dame football game and as they were getting ready to leave, Hannah walked out into the street to speak to a vehicle she thought was picking them up and as she turned back another vehicle struck her,” explains Lt. Kayla Miller with Michiana Crime Stoppers.

While that driver was fleeing the scene, 27-year-old Hannah Turgeon died on her way to the hospital. Her dad witnessing it all.

“It’s just, incredibly tragic. Unfortunately, we have not been able to determine who was driving that vehicle,” continues Lt. Miller.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark SUV that had a very distinct light bar through the bumper.

“When we initially rolled this out, we were telling people, ‘If you see a vehicle like this, it has damage. It would have front end damage, you know, call us. Any tip is helpful.’ Three years later, it is very unlikely that this vehicle still has that damage,” explains Lt. Miller.

That’s why Michiana Crime Stoppers is shifting gears. Since Notre Dame games bring people in from all over the country, they are now asking you if you know anyone who was in town that weekend or if you know anyone acting differently following it. They say it is very possible the individual responsible may not be from our area.

“That’s why it is so important that we share these stories, especially the way you are doing it on social media,” says Lt. Miller

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to contact Michiana Crime Stoppers. There are several ways to do it and every single option is anonymous. If your anonymous tip leads to the solving or arrest in this case, you’re eligible to receive an enhanced reward of $10,000!

“The power of our community is so impactful and so I just plea with our community, don’t stop. Not just on this case but every case that we bring you, don’t stop caring because it takes all of us. It does take a village,” says Lt. Miller.

If you don’t have any information, you can still help by sharing this story. The goal is to reach as many people as possible.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.