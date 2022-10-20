Man sentenced to over 21 years for string of armed bank robberies in South Bend, Chicago

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, a man was sentenced to over 21 years for multiple armed bank robberies from South Bend to Chicago.

Nahkomie Taylor, 31, of Chicago, pleaded guilty to two counts of bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm. Taylor was then sentenced to 262 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release. He has also been ordered to pay $12,155 in restitution.

According to case documents, Taylor was already on parole for armed robbery when he robbed a bank at gunpoint in South Bend on Feb. 18, 2020.

Three days later, Taylor robbed a different South Bend bank at gunpoint. Then on the same day, he traveled to Oak Park, Ill., and robbed a third bank at gunpoint.

He was later arrested on Sept. 24, 2020.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of the South Bend Police Department, Oak Park Police Department, and the Chicago Police Department.

