MACOG looks for public input on 2050 transpo plan

By Samantha Albert
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - The Michiana Area Council of Governments started a year-long process of gathering public input for a new transportation plan.

According to MACOG, every four years a new transportation plan is created, but this year, they wanted to look decades into the future, with their Michiana on the Move: 2050 Transportation Plan.

The long-range plan would serve as a blueprint for the four-county region of Elkhart, Kosciusko, Marshall, and St. Joseph Counties.

The plan would help decide how federal, state, and local funding would be invested.

Looking at roads and bridges, public transit, active transportation infrastructure, and other areas.

MACOG, wanting public input told 16 News Now that hearing from the community is crucial in order to create this new plan.

“Because with public input we are collectively establishing what are transportation issues are in our region. And how those kind of daily life impacts, how we can address those through transportation improvements and prioritize what we are wanting to invest in in the future,” said Caitlin Stevens, MACOG’s Principal Transportation Planner.

According to MACOG, those that have participated in the public input surveys that will run until the end of November will be entered into a drawing to win a $150 gift card.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
High school cancels rest of football season due to lack of healthy players
Mullen Automotive finalizes purchase of ELMS plant in Mishawaka
Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say
Trick-or-Treat WNDU
Halloween 2022: Official Trick-or-Treat times across Michiana
Mississippi State University confirmed the death of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland.
Freshman football player found dead days before his birthday: ‘We are heartbroken’

Latest News

An inspector weighed in on the suggestion that St. Joseph County elections are corrupt and not...
St. Joseph Co. poll inspector speaks out amid ballot security controversy
Indiana Democrats visit South Bend to discuss reproductive healthcare, contraceptive access on...
Indiana Democrats visit South Bend to discuss reproductive healthcare, contraceptive access
The St. Joseph County Election Board stopped short of making the training mandatory for poll...
Non-confrontational training to be offered to St. Joseph Co. election workers
On Thursday, an Indiana voter casts his ballot early at the County-City Building in South Bend.
Early voting off to strong start in St. Joseph County
Child porn trial confirmed for man connected to Delphi murders investigation