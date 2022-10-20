MACOG looks for public input on 2050 transpo plan

(WNDU) - The Michiana Area Council of Governments started a year-long process of gathering public input for a new transportation plan.

According to MACOG, every four years a new transportation plan is created, but this year, they wanted to look decades into the future, with their Michiana on the Move: 2050 Transportation Plan.

The long-range plan would serve as a blueprint for the four-county region of Elkhart, Kosciusko, Marshall, and St. Joseph Counties.

The plan would help decide how federal, state, and local funding would be invested.

Looking at roads and bridges, public transit, active transportation infrastructure, and other areas.

MACOG, wanting public input told 16 News Now that hearing from the community is crucial in order to create this new plan.

“Because with public input we are collectively establishing what are transportation issues are in our region. And how those kind of daily life impacts, how we can address those through transportation improvements and prioritize what we are wanting to invest in in the future,” said Caitlin Stevens, MACOG’s Principal Transportation Planner.

According to MACOG, those that have participated in the public input surveys that will run until the end of November will be entered into a drawing to win a $150 gift card.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.