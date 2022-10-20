Largest pickleball court in region opens at Plym Park

Largest pickleball court in region opens at Plym Park
Largest pickleball court in region opens at Plym Park(wndu)
By Monica Murphy
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?

People gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Plym Park in Niles Wednesday night for a new pickleball court.

After the ceremony, instructors taught people how to play the sport.

“We’ve been blessed to have two nationally known pickleball manufactures right here in Niles-Buchanan that have come out to help supply some demo equipment and teach some of the folks who came out here today how to play the sport,” said Executive Director of the Greater Niles Chamber of Commerce, Ryan Boeskool.

“Pickleball is the fastest growing sport. I was a tennis player back in high school and in college. Pickleball just kind of came to me. It’s super fun. You can get out and play with all ages. Pickleball just brings out a lot of competition and a lot of community,” said Niles Resident Chad Barton.

The new space has 12 pickleball courts, which is the largest venue in the region.

This project was approved by the council back in March.

“There was a lot of community demand for it and the council and the mayor heard that loud and clear and said we can do that...resurface a lot of the underutilized tennis court to get behind this very fast, growing sport of pickleball and the community is thrilled by it,” said Boeskool.

City leaders say they hope this draws people to the area.

“It now allows us to be a destination for professional pickleball tournaments which are happening all around the country more and more frequently,” said Boeskool.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trick-or-Treat WNDU
Halloween 2022: Official Trick-or-Treat times across Michiana
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Hoosiers with marijuana offenses will not be pardoned, Gov. Holcomb says
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son...
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say
Former SJC Emergency Management Director John Antonucci spoke against county commissioners at...
Tensions high at St. Joseph County Commissioners meeting

Latest News

ISP K9 Zeus dies after acute illness.
ISP K9 Zeus dies after acute illness
ND football's Cleats for a Cause
Notre Dame Football and Under Armor team up to support local non-profits
AG Todd Rokita accuses major U.S. banks of collusion with the United Nations
Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: UNLV vs. Notre Dame