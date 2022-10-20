Largest pickleball court in region opens at Plym Park

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?

People gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Plym Park in Niles Wednesday night for a new pickleball court.

After the ceremony, instructors taught people how to play the sport.

“We’ve been blessed to have two nationally known pickleball manufactures right here in Niles-Buchanan that have come out to help supply some demo equipment and teach some of the folks who came out here today how to play the sport,” said Executive Director of the Greater Niles Chamber of Commerce, Ryan Boeskool.

“Pickleball is the fastest growing sport. I was a tennis player back in high school and in college. Pickleball just kind of came to me. It’s super fun. You can get out and play with all ages. Pickleball just brings out a lot of competition and a lot of community,” said Niles Resident Chad Barton.

The new space has 12 pickleball courts, which is the largest venue in the region.

This project was approved by the council back in March.

“There was a lot of community demand for it and the council and the mayor heard that loud and clear and said we can do that...resurface a lot of the underutilized tennis court to get behind this very fast, growing sport of pickleball and the community is thrilled by it,” said Boeskool.

City leaders say they hope this draws people to the area.

“It now allows us to be a destination for professional pickleball tournaments which are happening all around the country more and more frequently,” said Boeskool.

