Indiana Democrats visit South Bend to discuss reproductive healthcare, contraceptive access

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here’s a sign that women could play a leading role in next month’s election.

On Thursday, Indiana Democratic candidates went around the state signing what they call a “contract with women.”

In it, they pledge to restore a woman’s right to reproductive choice, expand access to contraceptives, and address Indiana’s high maternal mortality rate.

“To quote Elenor Roosevelt, ‘Women are like tea bags, you don’t know how strong they are until you put them in hot water,’” said Paul Steury, (D) 2nd District candidate. “And I know this election will be won on the backs of women.”

“My opponent voted against exceptions to this ban even in cases of rape and incest, Hoosiers overwhelmingly reject the kind of extreme laws SB1 is, and it is time to take action at the ballot box, now in early-voting or on November 8th,” said Melinda Fountain, (D) 11th District candidate.

The contract also calls for a repeal of the state tax on feminine hygiene products.

