‘Haunted Walk through the Woods’ returns to Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart is gearing up for a scary event.

The Elkhart Environmental Center is hosting a Haunted Walk through the Woods.

The event will take place Friday night from 5 – 10 p.m.

There are two trails to choose from: a family friendly trail or a scary trail geared toward teens and adults.

There will also be food trucks, free games and complimentary cookies and cocoa while supplies last.

The event is free, but you are asked to register online.

“The point of the Environmental Center is to get people outside and a lot of people don’t even know that we exist,” said Annie Klehfoth, the environmental programs coordinator. “So, it’s fun to do some free stuff just to get people out and exploring nature in a new way.”

The Elkhart Environmental Center is located at 1717 E Lusher Avenue in Elkhart.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.