Former Michiana standout Jaden Ivey scores 19 in NBA debut for Detroit Pistons

DETROIT (WNDU) - Former Marian Knight, La Lumiere Laker, and Purdue Boilermaker Jaden Ivey made his debut for the Detroit Pistons Wednesday night against the Orlando Magic.

The fifth-overall pick in this summer’s NBA Draft finished the night with 19 points. Ivey also had four assists, three steals, and three rebounds.

The Pistons, who were led Wednesday night by newly acquired forward Bojan Bogdanovic, went on to win 113-109.

