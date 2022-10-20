Former Michiana standout Jaden Ivey scores 19 in NBA debut for Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey breaks upcountry during the first half of an NBA basketball...
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey breaks upcountry during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DETROIT (WNDU) - Former Marian Knight, La Lumiere Laker, and Purdue Boilermaker Jaden Ivey made his debut for the Detroit Pistons Wednesday night against the Orlando Magic.

The fifth-overall pick in this summer’s NBA Draft finished the night with 19 points. Ivey also had four assists, three steals, and three rebounds.

The Pistons, who were led Wednesday night by newly acquired forward Bojan Bogdanovic, went on to win 113-109.

