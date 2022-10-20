First Alert Forecast: Sunshine Returns, Warmup Begins

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Intervals of clouds and sun. The winds will have switched out of the south and west and this will begin a warming trend. We are out of the 40s and into the middle 50s through the afternoon. Still breezy and cool, but not as cold as the past few days and no chance of rain. High of 55 degrees. Winds SW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Turning cold again overnight. The temperatures will drop down into the middle 30s. Turning calm during the morning. That could allow some frost to form across Michiana. Clouds clearing. Low of 35 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine to end the week. With the combination of sunshine and a nice breeze out of the south and west. The warmth will begin to push back into Michiana. Highs will likely get into the middle to upper 60s, closing in on 70 degrees throughout the day. It may be breezy from time to time, otherwise a very nice end to the week! High of 70 degrees. Winds SW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Getting even warmer into the weekend! With another Notre Dame home football game. This will be the best football weather for late October. Highs in the middle 70s during the day under mostly sunny skies. There is no chance of rain until Monday. High of 73 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: That will allow the much above average temperatures to linger through the weekend and into early next week. Highs in the lower to middle 70s are likely from through Monday. Then some rain chances will move back into the forecast for the middle of next week. Another batch of temperatures in the 50s will likely follow that through the end of the month of October. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, October 19th, 2022

Wednesday’s High: 47

Wednesday’s Low: 36

Precipitation: 0.01″

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.