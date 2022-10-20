Early voting off to strong start in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Midterm Elections are less than three weeks away, but poll workers have been working hard for the last month preparing for Nov. 8 Midterm Elections and assisting early mail-in and in-person voters.

With recent changes to voting laws, more voters are eligible to vote early, either in person or by mail. Senior citizens, members of the military, students out-of-state or overseas, people who travel for work, and those who will be out of town on Election Day may use early and mail-in voting.

Early voting is off to a strong start across Northern Indiana, and voters are turning out in large numbers.

So far, Elkhart County has received over 1,100 ballots out of more than 3,100 they mailed out and has had over 1,300 in-person early voters.

With two and a half weeks remaining in the election season, St. Joseph County has processed over 2,000 walk-in voters. They’ve also sent out around 6,000 mail-in ballots and have received about half of those back.

Since this is a general election, voter turnout is higher than in primary elections, and St. Joseph County poll workers discussed the importance of early voting.

“Well, some people just aren’t able to come to the polls, and the mail-in option is very handy for them,” said Cindy Streich, a bipartisan supervisor of absentee voting in St. Joseph County. “Other people might have obligations on election day, so they can come in early. We’re open approximately 30 days before the general election. So, it’s a convenience for a lot of people.”

Indiana’s and Michigan’s in-person and early voting run through Nov. 7.

To check your voter registration status, polling center hours of operations, or find your closest polling location, you can visit Indianavoters.com or Michigan.gov/vote.

