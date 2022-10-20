Coloma High School students help perform oil changes free of charge

COLOMA, Mich. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?

Well, how about some free oil changes in Coloma!

Coloma High School’s National Honor Society teamed up with their CTE shop program to give back to the community while getting some experience under the hood.

This is the first time the school has invited residents to their shop so they can save some money and help the next generation of mechanics.

Not only are students changing the oil, but they’re also the ones who got the word out to the community.

“I’d say in total we have around 25 kids in total from NHS and the auto club doing the oil changes and setting it up and doing all the behind-the-scenes work to make sure we have everything smooth. Once the car pulls in, they have the right oil, they have the right filter, they’re good to go,” said Tyler Cantrell, a sponsor for Coloma High School’s National Honor Society.

Cantrell says they hope to do this in the future and appreciate the help from their local auto shops.

