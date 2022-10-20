Child porn trial confirmed for man connected to Delphi murders investigation

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A child porn trial has been confirmed for January for a man connected to the Delphi murders investigation through a fake online profile.

Kegan Kline is facing 30 felony child pornography and exploitation charges in Miami County. Investigators say he created the fake “anthony_shots” online profile that used someone else’s photos to target underage girls and receive explicit photos.

That profile was one of the last to have contact with Libby German before she and Abby Williams were killed in Delphi in 2017.

However, Kline has not been charged in connection to those murders, which remain unsolved.

Our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis says rumors that Kline was taken out of jail in August as part of the Delphi investigation were not confirmed at Thursday’s hearing.

Kline is expected to be back in court on Dec. 22 for a final pre-trial conference. His jury trial is set for Jan. 18, 2023.

