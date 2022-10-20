Cause of massive fire at old LaPorte factory still unknown

By Carli Luca and 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials in LaPorte are still working to determine the cause of a massive fire at a vacant factory building earlier this month.

It started in the early hours of the morning on Oct. 5 at the old American Rubber building on Brighton Street.

Officials tell us the fire wasn’t considered fully extinguished until the evening of Oct. 7. Six million gallons of water were used to put out the blaze, and an extensive cost for cleanup is expected.

Thankfully, there is no evidence that there were any victims in the vacant building at the time of the fire.

Though the on-site investigation is complete, officials are still trying to determine the cause of the fire and the exact point of origin.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
High school cancels rest of football season due to lack of healthy players
Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say
Mullen Automotive finalizes purchase of ELMS plant in Mishawaka
Trick-or-Treat WNDU
Halloween 2022: Official Trick-or-Treat times across Michiana
Former SJC Emergency Management Director John Antonucci spoke against county commissioners at...
Tensions high at St. Joseph County Commissioners meeting

Latest News

City leaders say they hope this draws people to the area.
Largest pickleball court in region opens at Plym Park
Though the on-site investigation is complete, officials are still trying to determine the cause...
Cause of massive fire at old LaPorte factory still unknown
Deputies were dispatched around 5:35 a.m. Thursday to U.S. 12 near Riverside Drive in Mottville...
Pedestrian seriously hurt in St. Joe Co., Mich., hit-and-run crash, search for suspect vehicle underway
Pedestrian seriously hurt in St. Joe Co., Mich., hit-and-run crash, search for suspect vehicle underway