Cause of massive fire at old LaPorte factory still unknown

LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials in LaPorte are still working to determine the cause of a massive fire at a vacant factory building earlier this month.

It started in the early hours of the morning on Oct. 5 at the old American Rubber building on Brighton Street.

Officials tell us the fire wasn’t considered fully extinguished until the evening of Oct. 7. Six million gallons of water were used to put out the blaze, and an extensive cost for cleanup is expected.

Thankfully, there is no evidence that there were any victims in the vacant building at the time of the fire.

Though the on-site investigation is complete, officials are still trying to determine the cause of the fire and the exact point of origin.

