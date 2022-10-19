Wednesday’s Child: Lavachi’s Best Life

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Families come in all shapes and sizes and there are foster kids who dream of being included.

Kids like 11-year-old Lavachi are looking for parents who will open their heart and home. Grant Me Hope sent us Lavachi’s story.

He’s a natural athlete who recently won top places in his track events. But he’s not just a runner.

“I play basketball,” said Lavachi.  “I’m working on my dribbling and like, my shots. I started swimming lessons.”

This 6th grader likes to go to school and looks forward to gym class and band.

“I like gym and I’m gonna be in band,” said Lavachi.  “I just want to like, be in band and just play with the good stuff.”

When Lavachi grows up, he wants to be a leader. He wants to be a coach or a cop.

“I want to be a coach of a basketball team. Like if that don’t work, I want to be a police officer so i can like help people that need help.”

Lavachi is hoping that a mom and dad will adopt him and he hopes to have siblings and pets, too.  He looks forward to doing more family things together.

“I like road trips. I like to have date nights. I like to have a family dinner,” said Lavachi.

If you would like more information about Lavachi, click here for Indiana Adoption Program.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trick-or-Treat WNDU
Halloween 2022: Official Trick-or-Treat times across Michiana
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Hoosiers with marijuana offenses will not be pardoned, Gov. Holcomb says
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son...
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say
Justus Hyman, 2, died after falling into a family friend's pool.
2-year-old drowns in family friend’s pool, mother charged

Latest News

Trick-or-Treat WNDU
Halloween 2022: Official Trick-or-Treat times across Michiana
12-year-old Mikel is looking for a forever family through the Michigan Adoption Resource...
Wednesday’s Child: Meet Mikel!
Cinemark Movies 14 invites horror fans to get into the Halloween spirit with movie marathon
14-year-old Victor is looking for a forever home on this edition of Wednesday's Child.
Wednesday’s Child: A home for Victor