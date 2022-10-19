Wednesday’s Child: Lavachi’s Best Life

(WNDU) - Families come in all shapes and sizes and there are foster kids who dream of being included.

Kids like 11-year-old Lavachi are looking for parents who will open their heart and home. Grant Me Hope sent us Lavachi’s story.

He’s a natural athlete who recently won top places in his track events. But he’s not just a runner.

“I play basketball,” said Lavachi. “I’m working on my dribbling and like, my shots. I started swimming lessons.”

This 6th grader likes to go to school and looks forward to gym class and band.

“I like gym and I’m gonna be in band,” said Lavachi. “I just want to like, be in band and just play with the good stuff.”

When Lavachi grows up, he wants to be a leader. He wants to be a coach or a cop.

“I want to be a coach of a basketball team. Like if that don’t work, I want to be a police officer so i can like help people that need help.”

Lavachi is hoping that a mom and dad will adopt him and he hopes to have siblings and pets, too. He looks forward to doing more family things together.

“I like road trips. I like to have date nights. I like to have a family dinner,” said Lavachi.

