Upcoming online discussion on ‘Ox Creek Improvement Project’

By Jack Springgate
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - On Friday, Berrien County residents are invited to participate in an online seminar to learn how the county is cleaning up its waterways!

Andrew’s University will be hosting an “Environmental Fridays” seminar to look at the Ox Creek Improvement Project on Zoom.

The discussion will feature Marcy Hamilton from the Southwest Michigan Planning Commission and Alex Little from Benton Harbor’s Department of Community and Economic Development as they discuss how they’re revering urbanization to restore the Ox Creek watershed.

A new rain garden at the Meijer in Benton Township was one step in the process of restoring the watershed to what it once was, but it will take some patience to see real change.

The event starts at 9:30 a.m. The Zoom Meeting ID is: 852 7028 5938

