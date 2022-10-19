Tips on making sure your furnace is ready for winter

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) -Have you turned on your furnace yet?

If you haven’t, now is the time to make sure it’s working properly.

James Olesen, the operations manager at Home Comfort Experts, said if you can’t remember the last time you changed your furnace filter, it’s time to change it.

When you do turn on your furnace for the first time, you may notice a dusty, burning smell. That’s normal.

But if you smell an electrical burning smell, it’s time to call Home Comfort Experts.

And if you’re looking to save money on your gas bill this winter, purchasing a programmable thermostat can help.

“You don’t need to keep the house at 72 degrees if you’re gone at school and work and everything else for 10 hours a day,” Olesen said. “Most people like it colder to sleep anyway. Go ahead and set that thermostat back a good three, four, five degrees while you’re sleeping or gone from work.”

If you’re done with your air conditioner for the season, you can go ahead and cover it.

But do not wrap it from top to bottom, Olesen said.

That will give mice and chipmunks a warm place to stay all winter, and they will end up chewing your wires.

And if you haven’t disconnected your garden hose, now is the time.

