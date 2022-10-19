Tips on making sure your furnace is ready for winter

Tips on making sure your furnace is ready for winter
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) -Have you turned on your furnace yet?

If you haven’t, now is the time to make sure it’s working properly.

James Olesen, the operations manager at Home Comfort Experts, said if you can’t remember the last time you changed your furnace filter, it’s time to change it.

When you do turn on your furnace for the first time, you may notice a dusty, burning smell. That’s normal.

But if you smell an electrical burning smell, it’s time to call Home Comfort Experts.

And if you’re looking to save money on your gas bill this winter, purchasing a programmable thermostat can help.

“You don’t need to keep the house at 72 degrees if you’re gone at school and work and everything else for 10 hours a day,” Olesen said. “Most people like it colder to sleep anyway. Go ahead and set that thermostat back a good three, four, five degrees while you’re sleeping or gone from work.”

If you’re done with your air conditioner for the season, you can go ahead and cover it.

But do not wrap it from top to bottom, Olesen said.

That will give mice and chipmunks a warm place to stay all winter, and they will end up chewing your wires.

And if you haven’t disconnected your garden hose, now is the time.

Home Comfort Experts is currently hosting Home Comfort Academy. It is a paid career training, and it allows guys to make a career change. If you are interested in learning more about Home Comfort Academy or if you would like to apply, call Home Comfort Experts at (574) 255-4600.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Trick-or-Treat WNDU
Halloween 2022: Official Trick-or-Treat times across Michiana
Hoosiers with marijuana offenses will not be pardoned, Gov. Holcomb says
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son...
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say
Justus Hyman, 2, died after falling into a family friend's pool.
2-year-old drowns in family friend’s pool, mother charged

Latest News

Tips on making sure your furnace is ready for winter
Tips on making sure your furnace is ready for winter
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Showers Ending, BIG Warmup on the Way
'One Pill Can Kill' campaign underway in Michigan.
'One Pill Can Kill' campaign underway in Michigan
South Bend man survives Hurricane Ian.
South Bend man survives Hurricane Ian