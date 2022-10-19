South Bend man survives Hurricane Ian

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Saint Mary’s College student spent many restless nights wondering if her father survived Hurricane Ian.

Chuck Barna moved to Fort Meyers about a year-and-a-half ago and never thought he would experience a storm so catastrophic.

He called it a “war zone” and “total destruction.”

“Debris scattered all over the place...I remember leaving the Island, going over the bridge and looking down, and all these boats are just piled up like toys,” he said.

He decided to wait out the hurricane, but eventually became trapped.

Chuck said the surge “ate up his house,” and he was not sure if he would survive.

“I crawled across the floor because I was like trapped in there and got up on the roof. As soon as I got up there, the roof took off,” said Barna.

He was eventually able to climb up onto someone’s back deck, but does not remember much after that since he had a seizure.

Meantime, his daughter, Carstyn Barna, kept calling her dad’s phone, but it went to voicemail.

That is when she called for rescue teams.

“I stayed on a walkie talkie with the...navy. They tried finding my dad twice...Like not even knowing if he was alive or not, which was the scariest part...And I prayed a lot. I mean, I remember just laying on my floor. I’m going to get emotional. Even on the ground in my bathroom just crying,” she said.

The father-daughter duo eventually reunited.

“He still had his clothes on from the hurricane and he had cuts everywhere, gashes on his head, on his arms and on his leg,” said Barna.

The two are still processing the aftermath of hurricane, and want to extend their thoughts and prayers to all those impacted.

