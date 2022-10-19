Several pharmacies offering Covid boosters for ages 5+

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Oct. 19, 2022
(WNDU) - Multiple pharmacies are rolling out Covid-19 boosters for younger children after the FDA cleared the shots last week.

Meijer, CVS, and Walgreens are among the drug stores that are now administering Moderna and/or Pfizer boosters doses to children ages five and older.

According to the FDA, the Moderna booster can be given to children as young as six. Pfizer’s booster is approved for ages five and older.

Both brands of Covid-10 vaccines have a two-month wait period after the completion of primary or booster vaccination. The updated vaccines target recent omicron variants that are more easily spread.

The CDC said it’s safe to receive both the updated COVID and flu vaccines at the same time - if people are eligible and the timing coincides.

