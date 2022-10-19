Proposed site plans at former Berrien Hills Golf Club given green light

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A proposed residential and commercial complex at the former Berrien Hills Golf Club property has gotten the green light.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Southwest Michigan Coastal Ventures submitted a plan for the 102-acre site, half of which will remain open space.

It calls for single-family houses, townhouses, apartments, and senior villas. Amenities such as an outdoor recreation center, trails, stores, and a restaurant would be open to the public.

The proposed plan also includes an event center for weddings, concerts, and business meetings.

All-in-all, the proposed site would house roughly 600 more people and create about 100 jobs.

