Potawatomi Zoo to host ‘Zoo Boo’ this weekend

The Potawatomi Zoo will be hosting their annual "Zoo Boo" this weekend complete with a haunted...
The Potawatomi Zoo will be hosting their annual "Zoo Boo" this weekend complete with a haunted train, pumpkin bowling, and food!(Potawatomi Zoo Website)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo will be getting spooky this weekend!

The Potawatomi Zoo will be hosting its annual trick-or-treating event “Zoo Boo” from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23. Zoo Boo runs from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. They will also hold a time on Monday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Last admission for Zoo Boo each day is half an hour prior to closing. Event admission is $12 per person, and free for babies 2-years-old and under.

The event features trick-or-treating stations, a haunted train ride, pumpkin bowling, and food!

“We’ve had a couple of strange Zoo Boo years due to Covid, but we’re really excited to go back to some of the community’s favorite features of this event,” said Josh Sisk, executive director of the Potawatomi Zoo in a press release. “There will be trick or treat stations in part of the Zoo, plus great photo ops, fun activities like pumpkin bowling, food vendors, and a photo booth.”

Costumes are encouraged for both children and adults, but not required.

For more information, simply click here.

