Notre Dame women’s basketball ranked No. 9 in AP Preseason Poll

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team is back on the map heading into this year’s campaign.

Last year, the Irish were nowhere to be found in the AP Preseason Top 25 Poll for the first time since 2006. This year? Different story…

Not only were the Irish ranked in this year’s preseason poll, which was released Tuesday, they made it into the top 10.

16 Sports caught up with head coach Niele Ivey on last weekend’s Countdown to Kickoff show and asked her how she’s feeling about her squad heading into her third year at the head of the program.

“First of all, they’re such a fun group to work with,” Ivey said. “I have a dynamic young core in Sonia Citron and Olivia Miles – to me, the best point guard in the country. I added some incredible additions Lauren Ebo, Kylee Watson, Jenna Brown. Lauren and Kylee are going to help with the absence of Maya Dodson, Maddy Westbeld, Natalija Marshall, Dara Mabrey – our 3-point specialist. I have so many great weapons on our team, and I’m just really excited to work with them. It’s going to be a very exciting season.”

The Irish open their season against Northern Illinois at Purcell Pavillion on Nov. 7. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

The Irish will host an exhibition game on Oct. 31 against Truman State prior to the season-opener. Tipoff for that game is also set for 7 p.m.

In the meantime, if you’re free this Friday afternoon, you’ll be able to see the squad in action, as the public is invited to open practices for both the men’s and women’s teams at Purcell Pavilion.

The women’s practice runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the men’s practice will take place from 2 p.m. to 4.p.m. Each practice will be followed by an autograph session.

