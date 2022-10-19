Notre Dame Football and Under Armor team up to support local non-profits

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “Cleats for a Cause” is a brand-new initiative for Notre Dame Football, in partnership with Under Armour.

The partnership will help them to raise money and support for local non-profit organizations.

“You know our guests love watching Notre Dame Football. The team comes down and volunteers here so it’s just really neat to partner in this way, and to be alongside other agencies that we just think are fantastic,” says Steve Camilleri, the Executive Director for South Bend’s Center for the Homeless.

Four organizations were selected to be partners for “Cleats for a Cause” this year, as the first ever phase of this initiative.

Those organizations are the Boys and Girls Club of St. Joseph County, Cultivate Food Rescue, the South Bend Center for the Homeless, and the YMCA of Greater Michiana.

“I think it emphasizes just the value of community partnerships and how important it is for our community to stay connected,” says Jacqueline Kronk, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of SJC.

This Saturday, the Fighting Irish will face off against UNLV in these special edition, hand-painted cleats, with each player wearing a pair representing one of the four organizations.

Organization leaders say they can’t wait to see the team wearing their logos on national television.

“I grew up in the ‘Y,’ so I know this brand, and I know this brand and I know this portion of the YMCA in this community. So, to see that on the Notre Dame shoes, on their cleats, is gonna be absolutely phenomenal. Two of my most favorite things in the world, the YMCA and Notre Dame football, are colliding,” says Charles King III, the Branch Director for the YMCA of Greater Michiana.

After the game on Saturday, the cleats will be auctioned off, with funds raised going to the four organizations represented.

“This is unique to college sports. To promote local charities on national tv. It’s a big step and we’re just so grateful to have them as a partner,” says Jim Conklin, Executive Director for Cultivate Food Rescue.

For more information on “Cleats for a Cause,” click here.

