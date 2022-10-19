New VA outpatient clinic opens in Benton Township

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The new Benton Harbor VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic is now open.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday.

The new clinic is at the corner of Mall Drive and Fairplain Drive in Benton Township, across from Lowe’s.

The clinic is expected to offer more services to veterans who previously had to travel to Battle Creek or Mishawaka for care.

