Mullen Automotive finalizes purchase of ELMS plant in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It looks like consumer vehicles will be made in Mishawaka once again starting in 2024.

The new owner of the Mishawaka plant where the civilian Hummer was once made today explained why they bought the building and what they plan to do with it.

The buyer is California-based Mullen Automotive.

The price was $240-million cash. The property was sold in a bankruptcy court in Delaware, where Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS) filed Chapter 7 in June.

Mullen issued a written statement today saying, “Manufacturing optimization will include moving the Mullen FIVE E-V crossover to the Mishawaka factory with production to start in 2024.

According to the statement, the Mishawaka plant gives Mullen the capability to produce up to 50,000 vehicles per year and a chance to speed up production for several Mullen models by 12-plus months.

“You know, they have big plans. This is a market though that’s difficult and complicated all of the major automakers are moving into this space as well,” said the President and CEO of the South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce, Jeff Rea. “So, all of the major manufacturers are working to win this race. So, whether you’re G.M. or Ford, all those, they’re building electric vehicles and then there’s a handful of start-ups as well too.”

As for Mullen, the statement says the deal reduces the company’s previously forecast overall spend, and it increases Mullen’s commercial portfolio of vehicles by 50 percent.

“It’s exciting news,” said St. Joseph County Economic Development Director, Bill Schalliol in reaction to the development. “We’re looking at the numbers of what they, of what Mullen automotive has spent for the facility out of the bankruptcy, so, it’s real numbers. It’s real money and Mullen looks like they’re well capitalized, got other product lines, that they’re looking in other places to do, they’ve got other facilities.”

Although the numbers aren’t always kind to Mullen. The company’s stock started the day at 23 cents a share, which marked a 52-week low. Mullen stock closed the day at 34 cents.

The purchase of Electric Last Mile Solutions’ assets includes all intellectual property, all inventory, including vehicles, finished and unfinished part modules, component parts, raw materials, along with all manufacturing data that is required or reasonably helpful for the assembly of the Class 1 Electric commercial delivery vans and Class 3 Commercial Delivery Cab Chassis.

The deal also hands Mullen the real property located in Mishawaka with all buildings.

