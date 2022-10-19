Mishawaka Police searching for missing 18-year-old

Jamar Keshaun Alsanders
Jamar Keshaun Alsanders(Mishawaka Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department needs your help finding a missing 18-year-old.

Jamar Keshaun Alsanders is 5′5″ and weighs 165 pounds. He was last seen by family sometime in September.

Police say Jamar suffers from mental illness and has no known place to go.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call 574-258-1678 or send the Mishawaka Police Department a Facebook message.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trick-or-Treat WNDU
Halloween 2022: Official Trick-or-Treat times across Michiana
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Hoosiers with marijuana offenses will not be pardoned, Gov. Holcomb says
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son...
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say
Justus Hyman, 2, died after falling into a family friend's pool.
2-year-old drowns in family friend’s pool, mother charged

Latest News

YWCA TRIBUTE TO WOMEN
Tribute to Women
Indiana State Police mourn the loss of K9 Zeus.
Indiana State Police mourn loss of K9 Zeus
Irish were unranked prior to last season
Notre Dame women’s basketball ranked No. 9 in AP Preseason Poll
If you haven’t turned on your furnace yet, now is the time to make sure it’s working properly.
Tips on making sure your furnace is ready for winter