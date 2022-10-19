Mishawaka Police searching for missing 18-year-old

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department needs your help finding a missing 18-year-old.

Jamar Keshaun Alsanders is 5′5″ and weighs 165 pounds. He was last seen by family sometime in September.

Police say Jamar suffers from mental illness and has no known place to go.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call 574-258-1678 or send the Mishawaka Police Department a Facebook message.

