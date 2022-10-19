Marquette Greenway Project still needs funding in Michigan

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) -Now to an update on an alternative way to get from Chicago to New Buffalo.

The Marquette Greenway is almost fully funded, except for the small portion in Berrien County.

That 4-mile stretch that runs from the Indiana State Line to New Buffalo needs just $300,000 to reach their goal.

The Friends of Berrien County Trails are keeping track of how much money they need before they can break ground in Michigan.

The Marquette Greenway provides 58 miles of uninterrupted trail connecting Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan, providing access to a wide variety of destinations along the lakefront.

This will also give folks a safe and unique view of Lake Michigan’s southern lakefront that highway travelers never get to experience.

“When you get closer here, you go through Michigan City. There are a lot of great different places it’s going to go by. A lot of different parks, and their zoo, and all kinds of attractions, so you’ll probably notice more things if you’re walking or biking that route instead of being in your car,” said Southwest Michigan Development Commission Deputy Director Marcy Hamilton.

You can give to the project on November 3rd just by dining at Bentwood Tavern in New Buffalo between 4:00-10:00 PM. Half of their profits from that evening will go toward the Marquette Greenway campaign in Berrien County.

