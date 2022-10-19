Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: UNLV vs. Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish football team will welcome the UNLV Rebels to The House That Rockne Built this upcoming Saturday!

In this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we’re asking you: Following Notre Dame’s loss to Stanford, what would “save the season” for you?

Winning out

Winning a bowl game

Beating more ranked teams

It can’t be “saved”

Let us know your opinion by clicking here to vote! The poll will remain open until 2 p.m. Saturday, with the final results being revealed before the end of our Countdown to Kickoff show.

