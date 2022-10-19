Irish looking to bounce back against UNLV

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team is 3-3 heading into this weekend’s matchup with UNLV.

While the Irish are coming off a disappointing loss to Stanford, no one around the Golden Dome is hanging their head.

The team is two games into a stretch of eight-straight game weeks, and three teams who are currently ranked in the top 15 are still left on the schedule.

And while a tough loss like Saturday’s might stick with some of the guys in the program, they also know they can’t afford to dwell on it for too long with another game just a few days away.

“We have some dogs, for real,” says defensive lineman Nana Osafo-Mensah. “I can tell you that there’s times that we come in the Gug (Guglielmino Athletics Complex) and we’re tired; dragged out, body’s hurt. But we know that everybody’s hurting, everybody’s tired (and) wants to be back home, whether that’s their house here in South Bend or wherever they’re from. We know that we’re all doing this together. We’re all doing this for a bigger thing than us, so we hit the field running.

“We know that we have to go no matter how hurt we are, no matter how tired we are,” Osafo-Mensah continued. “At the end of the day, you have to do it for your brother next to you.”

Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees says it all starts with the coaches when it comes to turning the season around.

“We all care deeply about doing what’s best for the program, for our staff, for our players for everybody in touch,” Rees says. “All of us got to do our part. I certainly got to do mine and make sure we get our guys playing in the way they’re capable of playing. It starts with us as coaches.”

Kickoff against UNLV is set for 2:30 p.m. at Notre Dame Stadium. The game will be exclusively airing on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service. Therefore, it will not air on WNDU.

