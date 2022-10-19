Indiana State Police mourn loss of K9 Zeus

(WNDU) - On Wednesday, the Indiana State Police announced the passing of their K9 Zeus.

Zeus was an 8-year-old German Shephard/Belgium Malinois mix who patrolled with Trooper Logan Hensley for the last year on the Indiana Toll Road. He served over five years in his duty with different officers, specifically focusing on narcotics detection and suspect apprehension.

Over his career, Zeus was responsible for:

$540,700 in fraudulent credit cards

56 illegally possessed firearms

5 pounds of methamphetamine

1.2 pounds of cocaine

3.3 pounds of heroin

361 pounds of marijuana

$145,094 in seized drug money

12 suspect apprehensions

Zeus was humanely euthanized after battling a sudden illness for several days.

