First Alert Forecast: Showers Ending, BIG Warmup on the Way

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Chilly with scattered lake effect rain showers continuing through the morning. It will remain breezy and cooler throughout the day. Highs will only be in the middle 40s. The winds will be gusty, between 25 and 35 miles per hour. A few showers or drizzle will linger down wind of Lake Michigan through the early afternoon. Clouds will begin to break late with some peaks of sunshine later in the day. High of 45 degrees. Winds NW 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Staying breezy and turning cold overnight. The clouds begin to break which allows the temperatures to drop into the lower 30s by the morning. No rain overnight, things stay dry. Low of 32 degrees. Winds SW 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Intervals of clouds and sun. The winds will have switched out of the south and west and this will begin a warming trend. We are out of the 40s and into the middle 50s through the afternoon. Still breezy and cool, but not as cold as the past few days and no chance of rain. High of 54 degrees. Winds SW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine to end the week. With the combination of sunshine and a nice breeze out of the south and west. The warmth will begin to push back into Michiana. Highs will likely get into the middle to upper 60s throughout the day. It may be breezy from time to time, otherwise a very nice end to the week! High of 68 degrees. Winds SW 10-15 mph.

LONG RANGE: Temperatures continue to rise as a big ridge builds through the middle of the country. That will allow the much above average temperatures to linger through the weekend and into early next week. Highs in the lower to middle 70s are likely from Saturday through Monday. Then some rain chances will move back into the forecast for the middle of next week. Another batch of temperatures in the 50s will likely follow that through the end of the month of October. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, October 18th, 2022

Tuesday’s High: 43

Tuesday’s Low: 38

Precipitation: 0.40″

