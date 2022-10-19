AG Todd Rokita accuses major U.S. banks of collusion with the United Nations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has announced an investigation into some high-profile U.S. banks.

On Wednesday, Rokita served civil investigative demands to six major U.S. banks, which act as subpoenas, in an effort to obtain documents related to the companies’ involvement with the United Nations Net-Zero Banking Alliance.

The banks under investigation are Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo.

Rokita said that the banks must set emissions reduction targets in their lending and investment portfolios to reach net zero by 2050.

“These banks appear to be colluding with the UN to destroy American companies that specialize in fossil fuels or otherwise depend on them for energy,” Attorney General Rokita said. “They are pushing an investment strategy designed not to maximize financial returns but to impose a leftist social and economic agenda that cannot otherwise be implemented through the ballot box.”

However, according to The Northwest Indiana Times, data compiled by Bloomberg shows that loans to oil, gas, and coal have reached $320 billion so far this year, up 9 percent from the same period in 2021.

Rokita went on to claim that “ESG investing” was evidence of “an apparent conspiracy.”

ESG investing, or environmental, social, and governance investing, is an umbrella term companies use to screen investments based on corporate policies and encourage companies to act responsibly.

“This new woke-ism in the financial sector poses a real threat to everyday Hoosiers,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Indiana’s farmers, truck drivers, and fuel-industry workers are hurt when the radical Left attacks whole segments of our economy. And it’s troubling that these banks in the Net-Zero Banking Alliance are taking marching orders from UN globalists all-too-eager to undermine America’s best interests.”

Attorney General Rokita joined 19 other states in issuing the civil investigative demands.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.