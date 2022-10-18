Surveillance cameras approved to be set up throughout Benton Harbor

By Samantha Albert
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, MI. (WNDU) - After last night’s approval by city commissioners, surveillance cameras are getting ready to be installed throughout Benton Harbor.

The surveillance cameras had already been purchased by the city, and now the electrical connections needed for the cameras to work are set to be installed later this week.

This final step will cost the city an additional $62,000.

The cameras are going to be put up in hopes of preventing things like vandalism, illegal dumping, violent crime, and even suicides.

City officials say they hope the work will be completed quickly, and the cameras will be set up and ready to help the city before Christmas.

“I believe tomorrow or Wednesday to start lining up to get ready so that as soon as the electrician starts getting power to the polls, he’ll start installing the cameras. And we’re trying our best to see if we can get it done before the weather sets out,” said commissioners at Monday night’s meeting.

For more details on Monday night’s meeting, click here.

