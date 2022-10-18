Notre Dame, Mishawaka, Habitat for Humanity partner for affordable housing project

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka, the University of Notre Dame School of Architecture and Habitat for Humanity are teaming up to help make housing more affordable in St. Joseph County.

Habitat said roughly 14,000 families in the county are overpaying in rent, and want to become homeowners, but can’t.

“But we are looking at new housing types, we are looking at new ways potentially of doing. In other words, things that might be more affordable, ways that we can help more families than what we’ve traditionally done,” said CEO, Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County Jim Williams.

“We’re actually doing a mix of housing, so it will be 60 percent affordable Habitat families and 40 percent market rate...What we want is to create a community that offers amenities, connection to the outdoors, green space. That is essential. So, we will start with that and then create the housing units around it,” said Professor of Practice at the University of Notre Dame, Marianne Cusato.

They held a brainstorming session at the university on Monday and looked at two potential development sites in Mishawaka.

“We’re excited that what comes out of this charette could possibly provide a solution for those families...This is the 25th-year anniversary of the student’s building houses with us, so we’re excited about that,” said Williams.

“It’s a learning lab. It’s learning by doing. Experiential learning. They are sitting next to their faculty members and working as colleagues,” said Cusato.

While there is no finalized plan quite yet, the project could potentially help 60-80 families become homeowners.

They are having another meeting Thursday, where a final presentation will be given.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.