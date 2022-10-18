Mishawaka’s leaf pick-up program begins next week

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka’s leaf pick-up program returns for another season!

The pick-up program begins on Monday, Oct. 24.

Leaves will be picked up weekly, on the day before regular trash pick-up. For example, if a resident’s trash pick-up is on Wednesday, the Mishawaka Street Department will pick up leaves from that residence on Tuesday.

“As in years past, residents can expect around six passes through their neighborhood during the fall leaf pick-up. This is a successful program that the City of Mishawaka has been able to offer to its residents for over 30 years due to strategic planning and budgeting. It is yet another example of the world-class service that Mishawaka residents are indeed fortunate to receive. Even if we have inclement weather, the Mishawaka Street Department is prepared to provide this weekly service with little or no interruption.”

A reminder for all those raking leaves:

Leaves should be raked to the edge of the curb.

Leaf piles should be free of branches, twigs, stones, or similar objects.

Residents are encouraged not to rake leaves into the street immediately after a vacuum unit has passed.

Brush may continue to be taken to the Mishawaka Recycling Center, 1105 E. 5th St.

