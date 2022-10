MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Lane restrictions are expected to be in place on the Church Street underpass in Mishawaka.

The restrictions, which are set to begin Wednesday, will be implemented between 4th Street and 7th Street.

Crews will be working on curb repairs. Lane restrictions are expected to be in place until Friday.

