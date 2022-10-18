Humane Society of Elkhart County seeks pet food pantry donations

(MGN Online / Public Domain Pictures / Marc Dalmulder / CC BY 2.0)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Humane Society of Elkhart County is asking you to donate cat food and dog food to its pet food pantry.

The pantry is available for Elkhart County residents and provides food for pets to ensure they remain in their homes.

Donations can be brought directly to the Humane Society at 54687 County Road 19 in Bristol or can be purchased online or wherever pet food can be purchased.

There is no brand requirement.

Meanwhile, adoption fees for all animals will be waived with the donation of dry cat or dog food through Oct. 31.

For more information, call the Humane Society of Elkhart County directly at 574-475-4732 or send an email to info@elkharthumanesociety.org.

