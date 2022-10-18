Hoosiers with marijuana offenses will not be pardoned, Gov. Holcomb says

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced he would not be pardoning Hoosiers with minor marijuana convictions.

In a statement sent to our sister station WTHR, Holcomb said he “can’t in good conscience” issue the pardons. Holcomb instead offered a path of expungement for those who are convicted over a direct pardon.

On Oct. 6, President Biden announced he would pardon thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana in efforts to decriminalize the drug.

The pardon does not cover convictions for possession of other drugs, or for charges relating to producing or possessing marijuana with an intent to distribute. Biden is also not pardoning non-citizens who were in the U.S. without legal status at the time of their arrest.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
Victim in deadly Elkhart shooting identified
Dustin Lappin
Search underway for prisoner missing inside Westville Correctional Facility
Stanford running back Casey Filkins, center, runs with the ball against Notre Dame defenders...
Stanford upsets Notre Dame 16-14
Dalton Carmack, Donovyn Carmack, and Kendric Emerson
3 arrested, 1 child hurt after bullets strike Marshall County home

Latest News

After coming off a win over a ranked BYU team in Las Vegas the weekend prior, this past...
What’s next for Notre Dame after loss to Stanford?
It happened just after 7:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Barron Lakes Road.
2 hurt in Cass County crash, nearby home catches on fire
It happened just after 7:30 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Barron Lakes Road.
2 hurt in Cass County crash, nearby home catches on fire
Notre Dame's home game against UNLV this upcoming Saturday will not be televised here on WNDU.
UNLV vs. Notre Dame to be streamed exclusively on NBC’s Peacock