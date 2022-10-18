Hoosiers with marijuana offenses will not be pardoned, Gov. Holcomb says

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced he would not be pardoning Hoosiers with minor marijuana convictions.

In a statement sent to our sister station WTHR, Holcomb said he “can’t in good conscience” issue the pardons. Holcomb instead offered a path of expungement for those who are convicted over a direct pardon.

The President should work with Congress, not around them, to discuss changes to the law federally, especially if he is requesting Governors to overturn the work local prosecutors have done by simply enforcing the law. Until these federal law changes occur, I can’t in good conscience consider issuing blanket pardons for all such offenders. What Indiana has done, is act proactively, not reactively, by creating an opportunity for those who have maintained a clean record since a conviction of simple marijuana possession and a number of lower-level offenses, to apply for – and receive – an expungement which seals their record. I do agree that many of these offenses should not serve as a life sentence after an individual has served their time. Expunged convictions cannot be disclosed to employers, to those who grant licenses, or when seeking housing.

On Oct. 6, President Biden announced he would pardon thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana in efforts to decriminalize the drug.

The pardon does not cover convictions for possession of other drugs, or for charges relating to producing or possessing marijuana with an intent to distribute. Biden is also not pardoning non-citizens who were in the U.S. without legal status at the time of their arrest.

