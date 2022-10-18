Hoosiers with marijuana offenses will not be pardoned, Gov. Holcomb says
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced he would not be pardoning Hoosiers with minor marijuana convictions.
In a statement sent to our sister station WTHR, Holcomb said he “can’t in good conscience” issue the pardons. Holcomb instead offered a path of expungement for those who are convicted over a direct pardon.
On Oct. 6, President Biden announced he would pardon thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana in efforts to decriminalize the drug.
The pardon does not cover convictions for possession of other drugs, or for charges relating to producing or possessing marijuana with an intent to distribute. Biden is also not pardoning non-citizens who were in the U.S. without legal status at the time of their arrest.
