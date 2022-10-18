First Alert Forecast: Lake Effect Rain and Wind Continue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Rain and snow showers continue through the morning. A few slick spots are possible. No major delays likely. Once the sun begins to come up. Temperatures warm into the lower 40s and the snowflakes that mix in will come to an end. Lake effect rain showers continue throughout the day with a few heavier pockets of rain. It will remain chilly and breezy. Highs stay in the lower 40s. High of 43 degrees. Winds NW 15-25 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: It will turn cold again along with mostly cloudy skies and rain showers continuing. The temperatures will drop into the 30s but temperatures at the ground remain warm enough to prevent any snowfall. Rain showers and gusty winds continue into Wednesday morning. Low of 36 degrees. Winds NW 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain showers continue through the morning with the winds beginning to shift out of a more westerly direction. This will keep showers or drizzle into extreme northern Indiana and southwest. Most of the shower activity will wrap up in the early afternoon with clouds beginning to clear for most of the area. It will continue to remain chilly with highs in the 40s. High of 45 degrees. Winds W 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Intervals of sun and clouds throughout the day. The winds begin to shift out of the south and west. After a chilly morning the temperatures rise back into the 50s during the afternoon. Starting the warming trend as we inch closer to the weekend! High of 53 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Temperatures will continue to rise through the end of the week. Winds out of the south and west will begin to push the warmth back into Michiana. Highs in the 60s on Friday and by Saturday and Sunday highs will be in the lower 70s. Very nice swing in temperatures coming our way. No chance of rain after Wednesday until the middle of next week! Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, October 17th, 2022

Monday’s High: 43

Monday’s Low: 35

Precipitation: 1.01″

