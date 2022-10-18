Elkhart Police Department searching for 7-11 shooting suspects
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for suspects in an Elkhart shooting that happened on Oct. 7.
The Elkhart Police Department is searching for suspects who are wanted in connection to a shooting at the 7-11 in the 400 block of N. Main Street.
Anyone who can help identify the suspects is asked to call Det. Barron at 574-295-7070 ext. 321. You can also submit an anonymous tip at 574-389-4777 or email tips@elkhartpolice.org.
