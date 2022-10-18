Elkhart Common Council passes city’s budget for 2023

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Common Council has voted to approve the city’s budget for 2023.

Mayor Rod Roberson says the city has some “lofty goals for next year.” You can read his full statement on the passing of the budget below:

The 2023 budget is representative of our perennial goal to provide unparalleled service to the people of Elkhart. The administration along with city department heads were energized while preparing this budget by the growth in livability Elkhart is experiencing. We have some lofty goals in 2023 for our growing city and we have equipped our departments with the staff and the tools necessary to meet those goals. We thank all of our councilmembers for their diligence and deliberation throughout this budget process and we look forward to a productive year ahead.

The new budget includes over $3 million for the Parks and Recreation Department, $1.3 million for police and fire equipment, and $10 million to the city’s rainy-day fund.

If you’d like to see the specifics of the budget, click here, , then click the left tab that says “City Controller,” then select “2023 Draft Budget.”

