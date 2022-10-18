Elkhart Common Council passes city’s budget for 2023
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Common Council has voted to approve the city’s budget for 2023.
Mayor Rod Roberson says the city has some “lofty goals for next year.” You can read his full statement on the passing of the budget below:
The new budget includes over $3 million for the Parks and Recreation Department, $1.3 million for police and fire equipment, and $10 million to the city’s rainy-day fund.
If you’d like to see the specifics of the budget, click here, , then click the left tab that says “City Controller,” then select “2023 Draft Budget.”
