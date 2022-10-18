City of South Bend holds open house for potential buyers of historic Lafayette Building

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is searching for the next owner of the historic Lafayette Building downtown.

Potential buyers got a change to walk through and see the space during an open house Tuesday.

The Lafayette Building is said to be the first-ever commercial office building in South Bend. The city acquired it in 2018 with the purpose of preserving and returning the local landmark to productive use.

While there’s still quite a bit of work to do, a lot has already been done as the city invested about $750,000 on the property. Now, it’s just trying to get people interested.

“We just wanted to really get as many eyes in the building as possible, get some support behind the building from the community as well,” said Joseph Molnar, property development manager for the City of South Bend. “It’s always great to open up these historic spaces to the general public as well, and any spreading of the word of the request for proposal that’s on our website. And the fact that the building is up for sale – any publicity is good.”

Proposals for the building are due Jan. 28, 2023.

