California man sentenced to 80 years in 1999 rape of Logansport woman

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, a California man was sentenced for kidnapping and raping a Logansport woman in 1999.

53-year-old Rodriguez Todd faces 80 years in prison.

The prosecution proved that he kidnapped the woman at knifepoint while she stopped her car to check her transmission fluid on Nov. 23, 1999.

On April 10, 2019, after the case sat closed for years, forensic scientists discovered a match between Todd and a portion of the DNA entered earlier in the investigation. A search warrant was served for Todd, who was in San Diego, Calif.

In an interview with the San Diego Police Department, Todd admitted that he had been a probation officer with the St. Joseph County Probation Department and had several “one-night stands” during that time but couldn’t remember any names. Todd also stated that he often had sex in a car, usually in the woods or a secluded place.

Judge McGrath, who presided over the case, described Todd’s crimes as “despicable” during her closing comments.

The full sentencing document has been enclosed below:

