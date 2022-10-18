Active shooter report at Success Academy determined to be false

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says a report of an active shooter at Success Academy Tuesday afternoon was determined to be false.

Officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to the school on Ardmore Trail on a report of an active shooter in the building. Officers checked the building and confirmed that all students and staff were safe.

Officers also checked with students and staff at The Career Academy on Crescent Circle, and they were also safe.

The origin of the call in under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.