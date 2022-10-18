Account Executive

Job Category: Sales

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WNDU:

WNDU is the “This is Home” station in Michiana and we live that brand every day. Our station has a positive, team-oriented culture that we cherish. We are located on the beautiful campus of The University of Notre Dame. WNDU is in an ideal location, close to Chicago and Indianapolis and just 30 minutes from Lake Michigan. The South Bend area is a thriving destination for first-rate education, sports, arts, and entertainment.

WNDU has been awarded “Station of the Year” twice by the Indiana Broadcasters Association. Joining the WNDU team is an opportunity to grow your career by working in a positive and energetic environment.

Job Summary/Description:

WNDU Multimedia, a Gray Television station, is looking for a high-energy, creative individual that enjoys working with business owners and advertising executives. If you have experience selling anything directly to decision-makers we want to show you how you can increase your income working at a market leading media company. We offer a paid training salary, medical/dental, 401K and paid time off. Our commission and bonus structure will allow you to grow without limits.

Duties/Responsibilities include, but not limited to:

• Strong communication skills

• Must be interested in digital advertising technology

• Creativity to develop advertising solutions• Solid writing skills

• Willingness to set appointments with new prospects

• Ability to develop lasting business relationships and grow a portfolio of clients

• Ability to learn a new product

Qualifications/Requirements:

• Sales experience working directly with business owners and decision makers is preferred

• Other Requirements. A motor vehicle record check is required • WNDU-TV is a drug free workplace

Interested applicants can click here, then click on “apply now”, upload your cover letter, resume, and references

Additional Info:

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

As a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

