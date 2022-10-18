2 hurt in Cass County crash, nearby home catches on fire

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people are hurt after a crash Monday morning that ended up causing a fire at a home in Cass County.

It happened just after 7:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Barron Lakes Road. Police say Justin Miller, 33, pf Niles, was driving south on Barron Lakes Road when his vehicle struck the back of another vehicle driven by Janis Mix, 53, of Dowagiac. Mix was also traveling south on Barron Lake Road.

Miller’s vehicle ran off the side of the road, striking a mailbox before striking the side of a home. A gas line on that side of the home was struck, causing both the home and the vehicle to catch on fire.

Miller was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. He was not in the vehicle when it caught on fire. Mix was also taken to the hospital for her injuries. Police say the homeowner was not hurt.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Assisting agencies at the scene were the Michigan State Police, Howard Township Fire Department, Edwardsburg Fire Department, Buchanan Township Fire Department, Niles City Fire Department, Niles Township Fire Department, Pokagon Township Fire Department, Dowagiac Fire Department, Indian Lake Fire Department, Clay Fire Department, and SMCAS Ambulance.

